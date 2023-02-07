Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $335.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.60.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $259.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

