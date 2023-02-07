Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 760.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Korn Ferry worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair lowered Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $69.92.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

