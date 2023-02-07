Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,632 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 454.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 685,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,850,000 after acquiring an additional 561,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

