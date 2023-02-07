Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 215 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $152.72 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

