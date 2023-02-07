Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of First American Financial worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

First American Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of FAF stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

