Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Exelixis worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,262,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

