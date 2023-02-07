Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of IAA worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of IAA by 457.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,397 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,084,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,763 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,972,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $25,552,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

IAA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.45.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Articles

