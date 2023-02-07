Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. DMG Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.93 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average is $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

