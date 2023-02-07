Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,909,000 after buying an additional 177,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

