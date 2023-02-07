Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Concentrix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Concentrix Stock Performance

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,328 shares of company stock worth $2,678,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.25. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.