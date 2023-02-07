Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,344 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after purchasing an additional 640,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

