Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Brunswick worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.