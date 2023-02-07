Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,135 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

