Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 796 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse stock opened at $264.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.92 and a 200-day moving average of $232.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

