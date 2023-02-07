National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
