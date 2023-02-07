National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.03.

Shares of TRP opened at C$56.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$56.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$52.12 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

