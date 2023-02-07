National Bank Financial Comments on TC Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.83 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $41.88 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.74%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

