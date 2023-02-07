Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 184.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,947 shares of company stock worth $10,522,682. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

