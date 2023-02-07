Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $0.33

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001437 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $224.87 million and approximately $43,286.70 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002624 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00441253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,717.52 or 0.29229384 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00422722 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
