New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

