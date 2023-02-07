New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.22 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

