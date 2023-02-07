New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 47,133 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 339,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

TNDM stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

