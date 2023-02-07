New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,754 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Livent were worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Livent Trading Down 3.5 %

About Livent

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.82. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.