New York Times (NYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Times Stock Down 0.8 %

NYT opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. New York Times has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in New York Times by 125.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 54.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Times by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading

