Newmont Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Newmont Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

NEM opened at $47.60 on Monday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 214,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

