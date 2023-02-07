Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,099 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 411.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

