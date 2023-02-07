Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

AKR stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

