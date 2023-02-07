Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAT opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

