Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,080 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $4,230,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $152.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,539 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

