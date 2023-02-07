Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,996 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after buying an additional 690,213 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after buying an additional 627,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,255,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,535,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after buying an additional 399,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,487.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,487.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 322,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,260 and sold 179,905 shares valued at $1,642,155. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

