Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 31.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 266,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

