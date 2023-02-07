Northeast Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

