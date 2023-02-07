Northeast Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.
Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Northeast Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.
