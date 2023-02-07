NOV (NYSE:NOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.26 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NOV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,443 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

