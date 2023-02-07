nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.85 million-$729.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.91 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 558.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 176,195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 158,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

