NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. CWM LLC grew its stake in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,059 shares of company stock worth $15,784,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,149.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,835.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,444.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

