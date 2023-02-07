Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.54 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.

ODC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Featured Articles

