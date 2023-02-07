Old North State Trust LLC Acquires New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $212.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

