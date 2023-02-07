Old North State Trust LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after buying an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after buying an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EFA opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.