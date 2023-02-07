Old North State Trust LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day moving average of $163.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

