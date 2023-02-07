Old North State Trust LLC Buys Shares of 1,060 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,060 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Insider Activity

HP Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

