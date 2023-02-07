Old North State Trust LLC Invests $29,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PayPal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
