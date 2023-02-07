Old North State Trust LLC Invests $34,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $94.84.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
- Is Biotech Immunocore About To Make A 25% Price Move?
- Is Merck Stock a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.