Old North State Trust LLC Invests $34,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $94.84.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.