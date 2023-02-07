Old North State Trust LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

CHD stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

