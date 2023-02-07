Old North State Trust LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fastenal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

