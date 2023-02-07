Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.