OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $397.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.57 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.44 per share, with a total value of $104,561.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,294,684.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,381 shares of company stock valued at $322,788. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in OneWater Marine by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,348,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

