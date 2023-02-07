Onto Innovation (ONTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 11.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Onto Innovation

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

