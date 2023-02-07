Oppenheimer Raises The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $115.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENSG. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.2 %

ENSG stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $2,018,882. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

