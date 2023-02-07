Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.5 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $112.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock worth $4,242,210 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.