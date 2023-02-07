O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,094 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $36,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,112,544. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $809.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $822.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

